6 Game-Changing CBD Innovations From Women-Owned Brands

Time stops for no hemp company. This month and every month of the year, women working across every step of the CBD supply chain are busy keeping this market interesting, inviting, and in motion. Although there remains plenty of discrepancy between the number of male and female-founded businesses in cannabis and hemp, there are a significant amount of influential standouts owned and operated by women. Women who not only make space for fellow female entrepreneurs, but see the blank space of products women have been waiting for; the problems that haven’t yet been solved.

Here are a few of our favorite innovations in CBD from the minds and manufacturing facilities of women, as well as the unique backstories that brought them to life.