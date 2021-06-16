Shopping How to Work Remotely On the Go Like a Pro We spoke with three professionals who’ve been hopping from city to city to find out what they pack to work efficiently, stay comfortable, and make any new place feel like home.

To some of us, the last year has proven that we can be just as, if not more, productive working remotely than in the office. As much as we miss seeing our coworkers IRL, the freedom to work from anywhere can be both fulfilling from a career perspective and good for our mental health. Also, the possibility of being close to family, embarking on a road trip, or responsibly quarantined in a beautiful Airbnb close to the beach has us not missing our commutes to the office at all. However, there are various challenges that come with hopping from place to place all the time. That’s why we reached out to three professionals who’ve been doing exactly that. We talked to Ivanna Martinez-Gonzalez (a digital marketing manager at Outlier ), Victoria Leandra (an editorial director at a startup), and Eric Leven (a supervising producer for digital video at an ad agency) to get some tips on how they’ve managed to make remote work on the go a breeze. From how to pack efficiently to anticipating the tech accessories you may need wherever you’re going, find out what they swear by below.

Packing Smart Goes a Long Way “Grab a great and trusted buddy and travel together,” says Leven, who decided to ditch his small and pricey New York City apartment to hop from state to state. But when it comes to packing, he recommends to pare down your clothes, because “the more stuff you bring the more you'll have to be responsible for.” For Martinez-Gonzalez, her key to keeping herself organized, while traveling to different cities between Mexico and the US, is to pack everything in cubes. “I’ve nailed my packing time to 30 minutes only because I have a straightforward process and know where everything needs to go! I have all chargers in one bag, medicines in another, etc,” she assures. When it comes to luggage, she recommends bringing different size options if you’re planning to travel within the city you’re in. If you’re planning to bring a carry-on, Leandra, who’s been back and forth from Puerto Rico to the US, swears by Solgaard’s Carry-On Closet. “[It’s] small but mighty! I can pack all my basics (mostly clothes) [in] here. It's easy to roll around in the airport and it's light enough for me to place it on the overheard shelves with no help on the plane.”

The Right Tech Accessories Make Life a Lot Easier Choosing which electronics to take obviously depends on what your work requires, but a wireless mouse and an anti glare screen protector is a great place to start (and as Martinez-Gonzalez says, “a second screen always helps!”). She also recommends using this portable extension cord to keep everything connected/charging in one place so you don’t forget to pack them when leaving. “Creating a ‘work/charging station’ when you arrive helps you keep your stuff organized.” As for Leandra, having good quality headphones with her is crucial to do her live social video interviews since the sound quality is a priority for her. “Noise cancellation is also great for when you're working at a noisy location,” she adds.

Other Essentials to Add to Your Packing List “Packing regularly and not having a ‘home’ is something I had to get used to,” Martinez-Gonzalez confesses. She also admits to feeling FOMO seeing everyone taking on home renovations during the pandemic. For that reason, she opts to bring her own sheets, candles, and picture frames to make her rental “cozy and mine.” Since she sometimes partners with clothing brands, another essential she packs is her Nori steamer. “This one is less than two pounds, so it’s perfect for travel!” In addition to bringing only his favorite pieces of clothing, Leven also recommends that, if you’re traveling by car and staying at Airbnbs, to bring your own spices , a big pan, tupperware , and any bathroom essentials you might need just in case.