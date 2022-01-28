6 Slip-Resistant and Comfortable Yoga Mats to Help You Stay Zen
These top-rated and best-selling options offer optimal cushioning and reliable grip that will help you pose like a pro.
A great mat can make all the difference when you’re doing yoga. How are you supposed to find your zen when you’re slipping and sliding all over the place? Sure, a pair of yoga socks can help you with grip, but we all know what eventually happens to them (yup, there’s always one that goes missing). While there are countless mats particularly designed for yoga, not all are created equal. To help you find the perfect one to suit your specific needs, we’ve scoured the internet and rounded up some of the best rated and bestselling options out there.
All these mats have one thing in common: They’re comfortable and offer a good amount of grip. However, they come in different materials, thicknesses, colors, and sizes—so you can find one that’s right for you.
Fittingly, the brand behind your favorite workout clothes and athleisure wear also makes top-notch yoga mats. This one boasts a polyurethane top layer, natural rubber base, and an antimicrobial additive that helps prevent mold and mildew, which makes it perfect for intense and sweaty workouts. Plus, it comes in an array of different colors to match your style.
Consider yourself a pro? This one from Manduka is a solid pick, with ultra-dense cushioning that provides ultimate support, stability, and joint protection to help you hold the hardest poses longer. It’s also equipped with a special “closed-cell” technology in the material that keeps moisture and bacteria on the surface of the mat so that post-class cleanup is a breeze.
If you’re not ready to commit to some of the pricier options on this list, consider this budget-friendly mat. Most of its 74,000 reviewers rave about how comfortable and spacious it is, which makes it ideal for most body shapes and sizes. “Feels like heaven on my back. I'm a 53-year old female whose joints need tender care,” says one enthusiastic reviewer. It also comes with a carrying strap to easily roll up and tote wherever you go.
If you’re not yet an Alo Yoga evangelist, this mat will turn you into one. As a fan-favorite, the Warrior Mat earns high praise for its enduring quality, ideal cushioning, moisture-wicking capabilities, and slip-free material that grips well whether it’s wet or dry. Plus, it’s made with ethically sourced all-natural rubber.
Jade Yoga has been making mats since 2002 that have been celebrated by yogis all over the world for their incredible grip and sustainably sourced materials. Available in eight different colors and two sizes, this mat is perfect for both beginners and pros. Its natural rubber material allows it to stay in place no matter the surface you’re on, which provides superior stability for every pose.
If you’re looking for a cork mat due to allergies or preference, this one from Gaiam is for youIt boasts all natural cork on top, and a non-toxic, TPE rubber on the bottom for the perfect amount of cushion. Reviewers recommend this one especially for hot yoga classes, since the cork begins to loosen as temperatures rise and it’s easier to grip when slightly damp.