This Electronics Mega Sale Is Stocked with Super-Discounted Headphones, TVs & More

For the next two days, B&H Photo Video is having its Mega Deal Zone sale, essentially a gigantic sale on a ton of electronics, gadgetry, and accessories. The sale is a bit like a yard sale in that there's really no cohesive structure to how it's set up -- for instance this Alexa-enabled car charger is right next to a 15mm fisheye lens for your phone. However, I can assure you great deals abound.

Here are some of the best items on sale right now

A pair of wireless sport headphones from NuForce that normally retail for $60 are now $10. These suckers are water resistant, made from aluminum and polycarbonate, and will give you 10 full hours of music on a single two-hour charge. [ Get them here ]

A manual two-speed turntable with built-in preamp that normally goes for $550 is now only $299. The Thorens TD 201 will play 33 1/3 and 45 rpm vinyls and is equipped with a gold-plated RCA output, so you can hook it up to pretty much any sound system. [ Get it here ]

A 49" HD TV from LG that's now just $399 (normally $708). Math tells me that's a $308 savings, which is wild. And no, this is not refurbished or an open box. This is a brand new TV. It boasts full HD (1920 x 1080) resolution, has built in WiFi as well as built in smart apps and streaming. It's also supporting three HDMI ports so you can plug in your Apple TV, Roku, and that old DVD player you keep around for some reason. [ Get it here ]

An unlocked LG G7 smartphone (32GB!) is going for $149 (normally $419). I know those numbers seem like I could be crafting some sort of oddly simple numerical anagram, but that is the real deal! This phone will work with AT&T, T-Mobile, Verizon, and Sprint. However, a SIM card and service plan will have to be purchased separately. [ Get it here ]

An InFocus 4000 lumen projector is just $319 -- down from $629. This glorious gadget features WXGA 1280 x 800 native resolution (so you'll get clear viewing if you're sitting ambitiously close to it, or at a normal distance (like on a sofa). It's also rocking a 10W built-in speaker -- but has outputs if you want to connect to your own system. Oh, and it has three HDMI inputs. [Get it here]



This is just the tip of the iceberg. The entire sale features hundreds of products with discounts I have a hard time fathoming. Basically, just go over to B&H right now with your card out because you will find something worth buying. Happy hunting.