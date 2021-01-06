This Amazing Smokeless Fire Pit Is Back in Stock and Better Than Ever

We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work.

If you've been looking for a fire pit and have noticed it's been slim pickings, it's because fire pits have been selling out faster than you can process "did he just say slim pickings?" The good news is that there is a very advanced, durable, and smokeless fire pit that was just restocked. And you can get it right now. Enter: BioLite's FirePit+. An upgraded version of their best-seller, the FirePit (sans +).

The FirePit+ ($250) is a portable, smokeless, above-ground fire pit with Bluetooth capabilities. It will not make calls for you, but it will control the airflow into the fire, which makes it a great feature for cooking, or impressing the very niche community of tech-loving nerds with a proclivity for camping (I can say that because I am one).