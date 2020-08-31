Upgrade Your Outdoor Tech at BioLite's Labor Day Sale
Save up to 20% on portable stoves, solar chargers, headlamps, solar lights, and more.
Starting today (8/ 31) and running until September 7th, BioLite's Labor Day Sale will give you up to 20% off on a bunch of its best selling outdoor tech -- like stoves, lights, headlamps, solar chargers, fire pits, and more.
BioLite is known for its rugged and reliable specialty lighting, power-generating, and cooking products like the popular CampStove 2 Bundle that uses biomass (wood/twigs) to boil water, charge your phone, and grill dogs or burgers as well as the BaseLantern XL -- a Bluetooth enabled lantern that can change colors, charge two phones, and radiate 500 lumens of light (that's bright!).
Here are our favorite deals to be had.
CampStove 2 Bundle–Portable Wood Cooking System
Price: $184 (down from $260)
BaseLantern XL–Bluetooth Lantern & XL Power Hub
Price: $104 (down from $130)
HeadLamp 330–No-Bounce Rechargeable Head Light
Price: $48 (down from $60)
SolarPanel 10+ Foldable 10W Panel with Battery
Price: $112 (down from $140)
NanoGrid Light Kit Complete Lantern & String Light System
Price: $274.75 (down from $304.75)
To check out everything BioLite is offering up, take a gander at the full sale right here. In the meantime, remember this promotion is only going until September 7th and some items will likely sell out. Happy camping.