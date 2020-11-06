This Early Black Friday Deal Will Get You a Free Bag of Coffee

We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work.

Black Friday may still be a few weeks away, but we've got the scoop on at least one early deal that will help keep you stay alert enough to shop the big sales. Atlas Coffee Company, one of our favorite coffee subscription services, is not only offering to throw in your first bag of coffee for free when you sign up right now, but also extending major discounts on its various gift subscriptions.

For discerning caffeine fiends, an Atlas Coffee Club subscription is a great way to be introduced to a wide variety of beans from around the world. Every month, the company showcases a different coffee from a different coffee-producing country, and ships its members a bag of coffee along with info on the batch's region of origin, tasting notes, and brewing tips. You can easily tailor the subscription to suit your consumption habits (e.g., specify the frequency of coffee delivery, size of bag, roast level, and even whether you'd prefer to receive whole beans or ground). And right now, Atlas is granting Thrillist readers early access to its Black Friday/Cyber Monday deal. Simply sign up for a subscription using this link, and they'll throw in your first bag for free.

If you're looking to gift the caffeine fiend on your list an Atlas subscription this year, now's also the time to act. The company has granted Thrillist readers early access to its other huge Black Friday/Cyber Monday deal: discounts up to $55 on Gift Subscriptions . Simply click this link to shop their three gift subscription tiers (3-month, 6-month, or 1-year), and our exclusive discount will be automatically applied.