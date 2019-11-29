Thrillist
Shopping

The Best Mattress Deals for Black Friday

By Published On 11/29/2019 By Published On 11/29/2019
Bear Mattress

We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work.

Mattress sales may not be as sexy as the ones on giant 4K flatscreens and snazzy new smartphones, but they're absolutely worthy of your attention, especially this year. For Black Friday 2019, more than two dozen top-notch mattress brands are slashing prices on what is arguably the most important piece of furniture in your house.

If you've been meaning to step up your sleeping setup, notable brands like Casper, Tuft & Needle, Leesa, Purple, Allswell, Helix, and more are offering big discounts on all kinds of mattresses today, and many of them even ship free. To help you navigate the sea of sales, we've pulled together some of the best out there right now. Prepare to enjoy sleeping in even more.

The best Black Friday mattress deals this year