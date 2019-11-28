These Are All the Best Black Friday Flight & Travel Deals

We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work.
Although flatscreens, smartphones, laptops, and other big-sticker appliances hog all of the attention during Black Friday, the travel world is no stranger to offering deep, deep discounts on getaways and experiences during the shopping mega-holiday. This year's no exception, either, as hotel sites, airlines, cruise lines, tour companies, and others are making it even more enticing to use up all those vacation days with sales on flights and trips all over the world. To help you sort it all out, we've pulled together some of the best travel and flight deals from around the web up for grabs right now.
Best Black Friday Flight Deals
- Get $10 off flight fees per person up to four passengers when you book a flight at Cheapoair [Use code BFRIDAY40 at Cheapoair]
- Get $100 off the base fare of any economy flight on Aer Lingur, and $200 off any business class seat [Book your flight at Aer Lingus]
Best Black Friday travel deals
- Get 40% off on select stays all over the world through March 31 during Booking.com's epic Black Friday travel sale. [Browse and book at Booking.com]
- Get 20% off Intrepid Travel trips and excursions all over the world in 2020 [Browse the selection and book at Intrepid Travel]
- Book an all-inclusive Caribbean vacation for as little as $349 during Cheap Caribbean's huge Black Friday sale [Scope it out at Cheap Caribbean]
- Save up to 35% on a variety of world trips and tours from G Adventures [Browse and book at G Adventures]
- Get huge discounts on worldwide trips and tours booked through STA Travel [Get the deals at STA Travel]
- Get between 15% and 60% off select hotel bookings worldwide via Orbitz [Use code ALLWEEK15 to get the deal at Orbitz]
- Save up to 60% on hotel bookings made through Hotels.com [Search the deals and book at Hotels.com]
- Get up to 25% off weekend stays across the US and Canada throughout 2020 [Book your stays at Radisson Hotels]
- Save up to 50% on stays at Dream Hotel properties through November 2020 [Use code 50CYBER at Dream Hotels]
- Get 20% off the best flexible rate at InterContinental Hotels Group properties [Book your stay at IHG]
- Book a 7-night Caribbean cruise on MSC Cruises (with free drinks!) for as little as $469 per person [Book your voyage at MSC Cruises]
- Save up to 60% on amazing tours across the globe with Tour Radar [Peruse the deals at book at TourRadar]
- Get 25% off 7+ day Contiki tour trips to Europe when you book and pay in full by December 18 [Scope out the deals at Contiki]
- Save up to 20% on worldwide trips and up to $400 on Europe and Peru flights via Trafalgar Tours [Check out the deals and book at Trafalgar]