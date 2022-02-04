9 Black-Owned Etsy Shops You Should Bookmark Immediately

February is Black History Month in the US, a time for people to reflect on and celebrate the contributions of African Americans throughout our country's history. It's also an opportunity to help support and elevate Black-owned independent businesses. And one of the best and simplest ways to show your support is to put your money where your mouth is. Like it or not, your shopping choices can directly affect long-term change when it comes to wealth distribution in our country. And while any month is the right month to support Black-owned businesses, February is the perfect time to trade your go-to, big-box retailers for some exciting new shopping hubs.

Etsy is always a great option when it comes to supporting small businesses and independent makers, and the shopping platform is currently highlighting some incredible Black-owned shops on its homepage that make and sell a wide variety of items we’re certain you’ll want to stock up on. Whether you’re looking to invest in new original artwork, furniture, or bath products, these nine Etsy shops more than deserve your attention—and money—this month and every month.

Keep scrolling to scope out some of our favorite picks from these can’t-miss makers and business owners.