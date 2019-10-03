You Can Get 40% Off Bodum's Top-Notch Coffee & Tea Products Right Now

Just as the cold snaps arrive in earnest, the makers of some of the finest hot beverage accoutrement around are here to bring you all the tea and coffee-making gear you'll need to stay warm and properly caffeinated all fall and winter long. Bodum just launched its big fall sale, and is slashing prices up to 40% on everything from water kettles to handsome travel mugs.
Denmark-based Bodum has been making top-notch French presses, double-walled glassware, and all manner of tea and coffee-related products since the 1940s, and right now you can grab some of its signature high-quality gear for well below regular price. The brand's "Autumn Leaf" sale has great deals on the likes of stylish glass tea presses, electric hot water kettles, bean/leaf storage containers, cork-sleeved coffee mugs, double-walled glass latte cups, and more, all of which are discounted up to 40%. The sale runs through October 13, so you have some time to browse and shop.
Even if you're not a big tea or coffee drinker, it's never too early to get a jump on some holiday gift shopping for the Earl Gray-sipping and French roast-obsessed folks in your life. Scope out the full selection at Bodum.