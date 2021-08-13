This 36-Hour Booking.com Flash Sale Will Save You 30% on Hotel Stays

We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work.

Although current circumstances may have your future travel plans in flux for the moment, there's good reason to go ahead and book a getaway down the road anyway. That's because Booking.com just unleashed a 36-hour flash sale with huge discounts on dozens of hotel stays all across the country, and you can book stays as far out as August 2022.

From now through 4am EST on Saturday, August 14, you can save at least 30% on hotel stays in a handful of popular destinations, including Las Vegas, New York, Miami, and San Francisco. And depending on where and when you want to go, you can snag nightly rates for well under $100 (before taxes and fees).

Want to look around? Here are some of the destinations with hotel flash deals: