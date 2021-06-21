Bose's Amazing Noise-Cancelling Headphones Are $100 off Right Now

We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work.

Noise cancelling headphones are a wonder to behold when you need to zero in on a to-do list without the distraction of whatever roommate/fellow subway passenger/small child may be in the vicinity causing an unholy racket. And for our money, Bose makes the absolute best you can buy. That's why we're more than pleased to report that the brand's amazing wireless Noise Cancelling 700 headphones are currently $100 off for Amazon Prime Day.

With 11 levels of active noise cancelling power, you can quite literally silence the outside world on command. Beyond that, they make whatever you do want to listen to sound truly phenomenal, with crisp clear details and a deep full bass. Plus, they're equipped with an excellent built-in mic (that adapts to noisy and windy environments), so you can conduct conference calls from just about anywhere.

These things also boast a whopping 20 hour battery life on a single charge, and are exceedingly comfortable and lightweight—meaning you can wear them for an entire workday or long-haul flight without any issue.

Of course, the most important feature at the moment is the price, since these are currently up for grabs on Amazon for just $299, down 25% from the typical $399. And while that may still seem a bit steep, these are well worth the investment. Trust us.