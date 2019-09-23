This Excellent Wireless Bose Smart Speaker Is $200 Cheaper Than Usual Right Now

We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work.
Would You Eat an Avocado Pizza?
The name Bose has become synonymous with superior audio gear for good reason, considering its headphones and speakers regularly beat out the competition when it comes to quality. Fittingly, though, it also has a reputation for being a bit too pricey for many of us. That's why today's a great day for budget-minded audiophiles, because one of Bose's best wireless speakers is on sale right now for just $299 -- $200 off its regular price, and the cheapest it's ever been.
Right now, you can save big on the Bose SoundTouch 30 wireless speaker, which is typically priced around $500. Described by the brand as its most powerful wireless speaker, it delivers all the rich, room-filling audio you'd expect from Bose, as well as some next-level smarts that enables "one-touch access" to a number of different streaming services including Spotify, Pandora, Prime Music, and more. Plus, it's Alexa-enabled, which means you can easily control it entirely with voice commands.
The SoundTouch 30 also has built-in WiFi and Bluetooth, and they can be easily synced with each other should you feel compelled to pick up a few for different areas of your house. Frankly, the only tricky part about using it will be deciding what to listen to.
It's unclear how long this deal will last, so you'd be wise to head to Bose.com sooner rather than later to secure this top-notch speaker at its cheapest price ever.