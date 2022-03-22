Everything You Need to Have a 'Bridgerton' Binge Party

We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work.

Dear Gentle Reader, the internet streets are once again abuzz with news that Bridgerton is back. Netflix’s Regency-period bodice ripper is returning for its highly-anticipated second season on March 25. After a record-breaking first season, the steamy high society drama turns its attention to the romance between Lord Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey) and Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley). If you were part of the 82 million households who watched season one within its first 28 days online, chances are you’re champing at the bit to be driven to peak thirst again.

To help transport you to Regency England for the Bridgerton premiere—with a contemporary twist—we’ve pulled together a few essentials for the ultimate binge-party.