Everything You Need to Have a 'Bridgerton' Binge Party
The snacks, drinks, games, and more to stock up on ahead of the Netflix megahit's hotly anticipated second season.
Dear Gentle Reader, the internet streets are once again abuzz with news that Bridgerton is back. Netflix’s Regency-period bodice ripper is returning for its highly-anticipated second season on March 25. After a record-breaking first season, the steamy high society drama turns its attention to the romance between Lord Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey) and Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley). If you were part of the 82 million households who watched season one within its first 28 days online, chances are you’re champing at the bit to be driven to peak thirst again.
To help transport you to Regency England for the Bridgerton premiere—with a contemporary twist—we’ve pulled together a few essentials for the ultimate binge-party.
Food and Snacks
Is it really afternoon tea if it’s not accompanied by a heaping tray of freshly baked, buttery scones? The sweet and sometimes savory treat is as quintessentially British as the queen or Wimbledon. Luckily you don’t need to cross the pond to enjoy England’s finest. Seven Sisters Scones out of Georgia delivers freshly baked daily moist, and flavorful scones with a menu that includes Triple Chocolate, Tart Cherry Chocolate, Strawberry Champagne, Raspberry Lemon, and Mixed Berry. Mini scones and gluten-free options are also available.
Jam is an essential scone topping second only to clotted cream. Trade Street Jam Co. is known for its unique flavor combos like smoked yellow peach, plum and rose, and strawberry chipotle and fig. It’s a hallmark of founder Ashley Rouse, a trained chef with a penchant for experimenting in the kitchen. The handmade, small-batch jams contain less sugar, no pectin, or preservatives for a “cleaner” taste that puts the spotlight squarely on the fruit. It can also be enjoyed with a spoon, and we know how Bridgerton fans feel about those.
San Antonio’s favorite pâtisserie is the deliciously decadent Bakery Lorraine. Chefs Anne Ng, Jeremy Mandrell, and Charlie Biedenharn have combined their culinary talents to produce artisan French pastries and colorful signature macarons. The macarons are as exquisitely delicate as a creation from Mayfair’s most sought-after modiste Genevieve Delacroix. Order a vibrant assortment to add the right touch of je ne sais quoi to your tea platter. Their next-day and two-day shipping policy ensures fresh delivery.
Ice cream at high tea? Mochidoki is making it possible with a Japanese-inspired delicacy of premium ice cream wrapped in a sliver of mochi rice cake. The decadent dessert features a vast flavor profile made from all-natural purees and spices, including matcha, ube, black sesame, and salted caramel. Their signature and vegan collections offer an assortment to sample.
Drinks
Afternoon tea comes from the English tradition of nibbling on light refreshments to bridge the hunger gap between lunch and dinner. Central to the meal is tea, a staple of British culture and identity. Upgrade your selection with Partners’ premium flavors, including lemon ginger, Moroccan mint, and apple cider. You’ll need a few cuppas to get through eight episodes.
St. Agrestis’ Aperitivo Minis will hit that sweet spot for those who crave something more potent than tea but not necessarily hard liquor. The Paradiso Aperitivo puts an organic, all-natural spin on the classic Italian liqueurs. It’s also versatile, fitting seamlessly into a margarita or spritz or over ice with lemon. Grab a couple of packs of the minis to share among guests.
If you’re looking for a complex, rich cocktail to match the sophistication of a Regency-themed soirée, minus the alcohol, Three Spirit Non-Alcoholic Cocktails tick every box. The award-winning botanical elixirs are 100% vegan and crafted with sustainably sourced plants. The starter pack includes three drinks to reflect your mood. The refreshing and appropriately named Livener injects vigor through an infusion of berries, guava leaf, and aromatics. Notes of wood and spice highlight the mellow Nightcap. And the full-bodied Social Elixir is pure bliss.
Decor
Host a tea party worthy of Aubrey Hall (the Bridgerton family’s ancestral home) with a few essentials like this three-tier ceramic serving platter accented with gold trim. The porcelain platters are available in a creamy pink or white and are durable enough to withstand an overflow of scones, savory finger sandwiches, and mini cakes.
Whip up a pot of tea in style with luxury tea brand La Rue 1680. Their 15-piece tea set is hand-dipped in gold and features a teapot, six cups and saucers, a milk can, and a sugar can. There’s even a Bridgerton pink tea set consisting of a teapot, teacup, and saucer for a solo binge sesh.
Games and Gifts
Fans of the saucy series know that it is based on books that follow each of the eight Bridgerton siblings’ quest to find a love match. This recently released hardcover collection provides insights into each character from various perspectives, including the omniscient narrator Lady Whistledown. It’s a great refresher before starting the latest season or an introduction for the newbie.
UK-founded skincare brand Balmonds’ hero product is Skin Salvation, an all-natural beeswax-based ointment that keeps the skin calm in unfavorable conditions. That includes filming in the notoriously bleak British weather. Bridgerton’s Hair and Wig Supervisor, Sim Camps, called the soothing product an essential part of their kit. If you need any more convincing, the brand got a ringing endorsement from Anjoa Andoh, a.k.a the formidable Lady Danbury herself.
Hardcore Kanthony fans will appreciate this product. In an interview, bath-enthusiast Jonathan Bailey revealed that Simone Ashley gifted him Haeckels Stress-Fix Soaking Bath Salts. The de-stressing product is a multi-sensory mélange of Dead Sea salt, rosemary, and clary sage oils. It will come in clutch during that post-binge decompression.
Any wine glass will do, but a Bridgerton wine glass would be extraordinary. This customized stemless bowl wine glass is designed to remain sturdy even during scenes that will inevitably draw shock and delight. The glasses also double as a memorable party favor to be enjoyed during the multiple season two rewatches on the horizon.
As Bridgerton fans prepare to engulf themselves in the enemies to lovers odyssey of Kate and Anthony, revisit the original swoon-worthy pairing of Daphne and Simon. Creative-boo honors season one’s “diamond of the first water” and her dashing duke with a puzzle depicting their first dance at Vauxhall. The set starts at 30 pieces and incrementally ramps up the difficulty level, culminating with a 1000 piece puzzle. Construct in-between episodes or as a precursor leading up to the main event.