Brooklinen’s Internet-Famous Sheets and Towels Are on Major Sale This Week
The company’s annual birthday sale features 20% discounts sitewide, starting now through May 4.
Whether you desperately need a new pair of sheets or simply want to give your home a fresh update for spring, there’s always a good reason to shop at Brooklinen. But a huge sale? Now that’s a great reason to shop at Brooklinen. The Brooklyn-based, internet-famous bedding brand is turning eight years old this week, and is offering customers some major discounts to celebrate.
As part of its birthday sale, every item in Brooklinen’s stores and on its website (yes, every item) will be 20% off from April 26 through May 4. That means you can save big as you stock up on soft loungewear, hotel-caliber pillows, and limited-edition linen sheets and beach towels that are particularly perfect as we transition into the warm summer months. The company even sells comfy slippers and scented candles in case you need some last-minute Mother’s Day gifts.
You can head over to Brooklinen’s site now to browse their entire catalog of products. But to make your search a little easier, we’ve rounded up some of the items we’re most excited about—and we think you will be, too.
Linen is a great transitional material for summer, light enough to keep you cool on the warmest of nights. This set comes with 1 flat sheet, 1 fitted sheet, and 2 pillowcases, and is available in some very pretty limited-edition colors like Faded Lemon and Hydrangea Blue.
Astrology buffs will love this new celestial-inspired crescent moon print, available in dark and natural. (There are also a ton of solid hues to choose from.) These particular sheets (270 thread count, made with 100% long staple cotton) are also great for hot sleepers—or anyone who likes hotel-style luxury.
True story: I bought this pillowcase for myself on a whim, then after two nights of sleeping on it, I hopped back online and bought another one for my sister’s birthday present. It’s that good. The silk material will keep you cool on hot nights, and the colors are just plain beautiful.
Created in collaboration with NYC artists, these limited-edition beach towels are as fluffy as they are stylish. Their velour and terry cloth materials make them even softer and more absorbent than Brooklinen’s classic towels.
You’ll have a hard time finding towels more plush than these, guaranteed to turn every bath or shower into a miniature spa session. The set comes with two sizable towels and is available in both regular (cream, graphite, etc.) and limited-edition (aqua blue, goldenrod, etc.) colors.
Great for post-shower, post-swim, or post-anything, these 100% Turkish cotton robes are soft, absorbent, and lightweight enough to justify packing them for your next beach vacation.
Changing your shower curtain is a super-easy way to give your bathroom a complete makeover, and this set in an orange grove print (complete with curtain, liner, and 12 hooks) will definitely put you in a summery mood.
Perfect as a Mother’s Day or graduation gift (or, you know, to keep for yourself), this set of four mini candles has a smell specifically designed for each part of the day—from invigorating ocean scents in the early morning to calming amber and patchouli at night.