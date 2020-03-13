Get Free Chicken Wings Delivered for Life With This Special Butcher Box Deal

We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work.
There are fewer things more comforting than a piping hot batch of fresh chicken wings, so imagine having a stockpile of them at the ready whenever you're jonesing for a fix. The team at the online meat delivery service Butcher Box is ready to make that delicious dream a reality with its latest promotion, offering to include three pounds of fresh chicken wings in every single shipment for the duration of new customers' memberships. In other words, they're giving away free chicken wings for life.
The company, which packs and ships a variety of curated and custom boxes of fresh cuts of meat-- from steaks and sausages to ground beef, chicken, and more -- is running this special for new customers only, so now would be a good time to give butcher delivery a whirl if you haven't before. In terms of specifics, you'll need to sign up for a recurring monthly or bi-monthly subscription to claim the deal: a batch of three pounds of free-range organic chicken wings in every shipment.
Of course, it's worth noting that you'll have to cook these yourself, since this isn't Buffalo Wild Wings. But what better time than now to experiment with and learn some new wings recipes, and train for any potential future appearances on Hot Wings?
Head over to Butcher Box to sign up and claim the deal before it expires on March 22.