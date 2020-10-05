Save 15% off Awesome and Potent CBD Powders With Our Exclusive Code
CBD ain't cheap, but we're here to help with that.
At Thrillist, we love our THC and CBD. So much so that for a solid three months, I was testing out 20+ brands and methods, from tinctures and lotions to powders and gummies.
One of my favorites was easily Caliper's 20mg packets of dissolvable powder. It's like the CBD version of Emergen-C. They are completely flavorless and I'd mix one into my coffee in the morning and another into tea or water at night. Then in September Caliper released Swiftsticks. These are tiny packets of flavored CBD powder that you put under your tongue and allow to dissolve naturally. This method, according to the experts at Caliper, allows the CBD to be 6.5 times more effective at being absorbed than standard oils (i.e. you absorb more CBD and feel the effects quicker).
Here's where it gets even better: From now until December 31, new customers can get 15% off their order from Caliper when they punch in our exclusive code -- THRILLIST -- at checkout.
Whichever delivery method you choose is up to you, but I personally love the Swiftsticks (Mixed Berry is my favorite flavor). The packets are super tiny, absorb quickly, and taste great. Plus, it's much easier to carry a tiny packet in your pocket than a glass oil dropper.