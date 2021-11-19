Looking for the Perfect Personalized Gift? All ‘Cameo’ Videos Are 20% off Right Now

We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work.

Remember when we used to put posters of our favorite celebrities up on our bedroom walls? Sometimes it might have even felt like you personally knew them, but you’d always wonder what it would be like if they could actually talk to you. Thanks to Cameo, they actually can! The personalized video service lets you commission hundreds of celebrities––including actors, musicians, reality stars, athletes, and more––to send a personalized message to yourself or someone else. Even better, as part of an early Black Friday deal, they’re offering 20% off all Cameos from now through Sunday, November 21, which is great timing if you want to gift anyone on your list a clip of their favorite celebrity saying hello this holiday season.

Don’t know where to start? The site is easy to navigate by price and category, and prices start at just $20 (bigger names fetch more, of course). There are literally thousands of celebrities to choose from, including Lindsay Lohan, Fran Drescher, Bob Saget, Ice-T, Lance Bass, Brian Cox, Dionne Warwick, Nene Leakes, Leslie Jordan, Paul Reubens (aka Pee-wee Herman), Tony Hawk, and lots, lots more.

So take a look around and place your message requests. But you’ll want to act fast, as slots are limited!