How to Watch Disney+ on Your Favorite Device or Smart TV

If you count yourself among the 10 million-plus people who've already signed up for Disney+ in the past week, you're probably already steeping the treasure trove of beloved legacy and brand new content now available on-demand. Or maybe you're just in it for The Mandalorian. Either way, you're also probably trying to figure out how to stream it on your smart TV or device of choice. Since it's so new, it can be a little tricky, so we've put together a handy guide to walk you through it.
How to stream Disney+ on Roku
It's simple to start streaming on new (and most old) Roku devices because Disney+ has its own dedicated channel on the popular platform. To access it, just hit the Home button on your Roku, navigate to "Streaming Channels" and "Search Channels," then type in Disney, select Disney Plus, and hit "Add Channel." From there, head back to the Home screen to find the newly added Disney Plus channel, and select it. You'll then be prompted to enter your relevant login info (or you can also sign up for a free trial directly), and boom, you're free to stream your heart out.
How to stream Disney+ on Apple TV
You can stream Disney+ on your Apple TV, but to do so your device will need to have a 4th Generation model or newer. To get to streaming, navigate to the App store from your home screen, search for Disney Plus, and download the app. Once it's downloaded, open it and log in using the user name and password you created when you signed up (you can sign up for then and there via your iTunes account as well, but it's faster if you sign up online directly first). Once you're logged in, you're set to stream whatever you want.
How to stream Disney+ on Amazon Fire TV
Although there were early questions over whether Amazon Fire TV would support Disney+, everything seems to have been worked out just in the nick of time. To start streaming the service from your Fire TV, simply navigate to the main menu rom the Home screen, select the search option, search for Disney+, and tap "Get." Once it's added, launched it to sign in using the credentials associated with the account you created, and you're free to stream. Alternately, you can download Disney+ to your Fire TV over the web directly through your Amazon account.
How to stream Disney+ on Chromecast
Although there is no dedicated Disney+ app on Chromecast (for now), you should be able to easily cast to it from any device that you've downloaded the official Disney+ app on. Alternately, you can cast to it from the web via the Disney+ site (as long as you're using Chrome).
How to stream Disney+ on a smart TV
Most smart TV models from 2016 or newer will support streaming Disney+, including Samsung, LG, Roku TVs, Amazon Fire TVs, and Android TV models e.g., Sharp AQUOS and Sony Bravas). Notably, however, VIZIO TVs do not currently support streaming the new service, but the company says it will roll out an update in early December to change that. To stream on a supported TV, simply search for and download the Disney+ app from the respective operating system that it uses, log in, and get to it.