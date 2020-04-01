These Luxe Scented Candles Are on Sale, and Proceeds Are Going to NYC Food Banks

We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work.
Right now, when you purchase a candle -- or set of candles -- from luxe candlemaker Otherland, the brand will donate 10% of your purchase to local food banks in NYC. And the good news doesn't end there. You can also save 10% on your purchase using code SUNSHINE, and score an additional $10 off if you refer a friend.
Otherland's candles, which also double as colorful, decorative ephemera, are made from a coconut and sox wax blend with 100% cotton wick, and come in a variety of all-natural scents organized by category: Fresh, woody, leathery, floral, fruity, and smoky. If you're unsure about which aroma is right for you, you can test-out a "scent sampler" pack for $6.
Currently, they're stocked with two excellent themed collections: The Awakening Collection (made for spring) and the limited-edition Carefree-90s Collection, featuring candles with names like Dreamlight, Blue Jean Baby, and Glasspop. And while a single candle will set you back $36 (pre-discount), you can grab a pack of three for $89.
Get a whiff of the savings, scents, and philanthropy over at Overland.