Cannondale Has Three High-End E-Bikes on Sale Right Now at REI
Three e-bikes—two road bikes and one commuter—are discounted up to 24% over REI.
It should come as no big surprise that e-bike sales soared in 2020, up 145% from 2019. And this two-wheeled trend shows no sign of slowing down, as it seems like a new e-bike company springs up every month.
And many of said companies will have to work hard to build a solid reputation in a saturated market, but others—like Cannondale—have already done that. So if you're looking to take a little guesswork out of buying an e-bike for this spring/summer, check out this sale on three top-of-the-line electric bikes from Cannondale, with one even discounted at 24% off.
Two of the e-bikes are road bikes, for those looking to do longer rides and laugh in the face of hills. The other is a commuter bike, made to take on the daily challenges of bumpy city roads or just cruise the picturesque countryside with minimal legwork—literally.