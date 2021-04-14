This Browser Button Automatically Unlocks Discounts on Stuff You Already Want to Buy

We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work.

Even though it's never been easier to shop online, it can be tough to ensure you're not paying more than you should for the things you want. We all know that defeated feeling that comes from realizing only after the fact that what you bought was actually available on a different website for cheaper, or that there was a special coupon code that could have knocked a few bucks off the total price. It's an annoying reality in the age of e-commerce, and one that's likely costing you quite a bit of cash in the long-term. But what if there were a way to automatically unlock discounts on the stuff you're shopping for, and compare prices on Amazon without doing any extra work? Good news, people. There is, thanks to Capital One Shopping.

Capital One Shopping is a totally free browser extension that works in the background scouring the web while you shop to automatically unlock potential savings. More specifically, it compares prices to see if what you're looking for on Amazon or Target is cheaper elsewhere, and instantly searches for available coupons and automatically applies them to your shopping cart. Essentially, it serves as your shopping sidekick that sniffs out savings you didn't even know were there.

You may be thinking "this is just for Capital One customers, right?" Wrong. Capital One Shopping is available for free to everyone, and supported on Chrome, Firefox, Safari and Edge. As you're shopping, the add-on will track down the best available coupon codes (if it finds one), and automatically apply them at checkout. And if it recognizes that the product you're looking at on Amazon or Target is available elsewhere for a bargain, a little pop-up window will appear to let you know if there's a better offer out there.

Beyond unlocking hidden savings you might otherwise miss out on, the add-on also helps you snag exclusive rewards (aka Capital One Shopping Credits) as you shop. Then, once you've earned enough of those Credits, you can redeem them for gift cards.

Ready to give it a go? You can start saving now right here.