What to Pack for a Caribbean Cruise, According to Experts

When you’re planning a Caribbean cruise vacation, your mind is probably occupied with visions of the crisp sea breeze wafting through your hair or the sun gently caressing your skin. The last thing you want to think about is the practical minutiae of how to get from home to that small slice of heaven—and that includes coming up with a packing list. Sure, you’ve thrown a few swimsuits and flip-flops in your suitcase, but what are the other essentials you need for a magical tropical getaway?

To help make your packing process as painless as possible, we’ve enlisted the help of some experts with extensive experience in planning and enjoying Caribbean cruises. Keep reading to discover the absolute cruising must-haves, some practical items, and a few super stylish additions to pack before you set sail.