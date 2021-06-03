These Boxes of Fresh Premium Beef Are the Ultimate Grilling Essential

We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work.

To pull off the sort of BBQ that guests will rave about for months, you need to perfect a few things. For one, you'll need to secure the appropriate grilling equipment (and familiarize yourself with some tips from the pros). You'll also want to cultivate the ultimate outdoor dinner party vibe courtesy of decor and accoutrements. Above all, though, you ought to ensure you're sourcing your meat from a purveyor you can trust to deliver incredibly delicious cuts. Fortunately, the team at Carne Collective has your back in that department.

Carne Collective is a subscription service dedicated to shipping grass-fed, pasture-raised beef from some of the best ranches in Argentina directly to you. In short, they make it wildly simple to get your hands on some of the tastiest beef in the world—that's also been ethically and sustainably raised—without even leaving your house. As a subscribing customer, you have your pick of three core boxes, each of which is stocked with a slightly different selection of cuts and curated monthly by CC's master butches. You'll also get to decide how frequently a new box arrives, and even customize your order by tacking on additional items you may be in the market for. Plus, it turns out to be a very reasonably priced investment (boxes run between $129 and $249 a pop, which calculates to around $4.25 per serving).

To help you better understand just what a Carne Collective subscription gets you, here's a look at what you can expect to receive in each of its three core boxes.