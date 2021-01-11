This Fast-Growing CBD Brand Wants to Make Your 2021 Better With 25% off Everything

We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work.

Apparently January is National CBD Month...while August 8th remains National CBD Day. Who decides these things? And how do I get in on this high council? Anyways, if it means discounts on CBD tinctures, gummies, topicals, and more...count me in.

One company offering a big discount for all of of January is CBD Living. For the entire month, they're offering 25% off sitewide when you use the code "FRESHSTART" at checkout. And, per their everyday policy, all orders over $75 ship for free.

CBD Living products include gummies, topicals, tea, tinctures, chocolates, bath bombs, and even items for your pet. All of said products are made using 100% hemp that's grown on farms in Oregon and Colorado (two states that know a thing or two about growing hemp and hemp-adjacent plants).

So head on over to CBD Living, check out their selection, and don't forget to punch in "FRESHSTART" at checkout. Need to learn more about CBD before filling your cart? You can do that right here.