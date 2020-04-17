Relax Your Mind, Body, and Wallet With This Huge Sale on Trusted CBD Products

We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work.
Far be it for us to tell you that you need to chill out, but we're going to go out on a limb and assume you (like us) could use a nice, big dose of calm right now. Fortunately, there couldn't be a better time stock up on the good stuff to help you get there thanks to a site-wide sale on lab-tested, full-spectrum CBD products from the brand CBDistillery.
From now through the end of the day on April 17, the lauded CBD brand CBDistillery is dropping offering 25% off its entire selection of popular CBD oils, gummies, topical creams, capsules, and more in celebration of so-called "National CBD Awareness Day." And while we're not entirely sure that's a real thing, we're more than happy to see any reason for making typically pricey CBD supplements much more affordable.
Navigating the ever-expanding world of CBD can be a bit intimidating, and it can be tough to know if what you're buying is the real deal (or even works). And it's true that every body interacts differently with CBD products, but CBDistillery is one of the most trusted brands on the market, and favored very highly among CBD enthusiasts for both value and quality (also, its products are tested by a third party lab to ensure potency and purity). In other words, if you're looking to start experimenting with CBD to treat some latent anxiety or sleep problems (or a number of other issues), it's a solid purveyor to do it with.
Head to CBDistillery to learn more and explore all the different products they offer. And be sure to use code AWARENESSDAY at checkout to get 25% off.