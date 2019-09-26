Tons of Cool & Stylish Bar Carts Are 65% Off Right Now

We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work.
Would You Eat an Avocado Pizza?
The key to successfully achieving the look of a "grown-up" apartment is to invest in a few quality pieces of furniture. You want a nice couch and a proper dining table, maybe even some legitimate art on the walls. If you want to go the extra step, adding a humble bar cart, is an incredibly simple upgrade that adds a subtle sophistication to your space (and proves you've moved past your days of drinking crappy booze).
If you've been looking for one, right now's a great time to buy because Wayfair just slashed prices on a bunch of unique and stylish bar carts, and some are up for grabs for under $50.
Nearly 500 different best-selling bar carts are currently on sale on the popular home goods e-tailer, with discounts going up to 65% off. Whether you're into metal, wood, glass, traditional, modern, or elegant, you shouldn't have trouble finding something that'll suit your space. We haven't settled on a favorite, though this simple gold and glass setup from Orren Ellis is definitely in the running (it's also 50% off, and only $114).
To get in on the action, you'll want to buy soon, since most of the deals will expire at the end of the day. Scope out the selection at Wayfair.