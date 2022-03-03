9 Delightful Beach Houses on Airbnb You Can Rent for Under $100

We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work.

If you want your next vacation to be as relaxing as possible, you can’t go wrong with a beach house. With ocean views and the gentle sounds of waves lulling you to sleep, it’s practically impossible to feel stressed by the sea. And since spring break is right around the corner, there’s no better time to start looking for coastal rentals across the country. Airbnb has thousands of beachfront properties in the US—including many for under $100 per night.

Here, we’ve rounded up some of the cheapest oceanfront (and one lakefront) properties on Airbnb, in locations ranging from Hawaii to New England to the Pacific Northwest. They all are within walking distance of the beach, and come with rave reviews and reliable hosts. So gather up your friends, pick a spot, and get ready for the most affordable beach vacation of your life. (Note: Prices may change depending on your travel dates.)