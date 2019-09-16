You Can Get 50% Off These Amazing Beats Wireless Headphones Right Now

We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work.
Whether you're desperate to drown out the cacophony of your daily commute or a crying baby in the coach seat behind you, a solid pair of over-ear headphones is an investment that pays for itself many times over. You have countless excellent options to choose from, but right now you can score a whopping 50% off a pair of one of the most popular (and traditionally pricy) models on the market. For a limited time only, Beats Solo3 wireless headphones are on sale for just $150.
The wildly popular over-ear headphones from the trendy audio brand owned by Apple typically go for $300, and this is one of the biggest discounts we've seen on them. They're a great choice if you love the freedom of movement that wireless gives you and aren't keen to have to recharge all the time (they offer an outstanding 40-plus hour battery life). They've also earned rave reviews for sporting luxuriously cushioned ear cubs. Also, since they're equipped with Apple's W1 chip (the same one used in AirPods), they play nice with all Apple devices so you can seamlessly switch between all the ones you use (and easily take and make calls).
The Solo3s are also built for traveling, easily folding up and stashing in their included carrying case. Plus, they have a snazzy feature dubbed "Fast Fuel" charging, which can give you three hours of battery life on a super-quick five minute recharge.
Pick up a pair before the deals goes away at Amazon or Best Buy.