Cheap Thanksgiving Flight Deals That Are Still Up For Grabs

If you were well-prepared this year and booked your Thanksgiving travel early, our hats are off to you. However, for those of us who typically scramble until the last-minute (or straight-up forget) to nab tickets to see our friends and family for Turkey Day, things get prohibitively pricey, and fast.
Luckily, we come bearing good news: it's not too late to get a good deal on a flight out of town during Thanksgiving travel week. To help us find them, we tapped our friends at Kayak, who rounded up some of the best round-trip deals that're still up for grabs to and from major cities between Novermber 27 and December 1, 2019 (that's the Wednesday before and Sunday after Thanksgiving this year, by the way). We also organized them in three price tiers: under $200, under $200, and under $400.
Just don't snooze on these, because these prices will likely climb fast (and high).
Best flight deals under $200 round trip
- Los Angeles to Las Vegas [Get it on Kayak]
- Chicago to Minneapolis [Get it on Kayak]
- Orlando to Atlanta [Get it on Kayak]
- Orlando to Charlotte [Get it on Kayak]
- New York to Boston [Get it on Kayak]
- San Francisco/Oakland to Los Angeles [Get it on Kayak]
- Cincinnati to Chicago [Get it on Kayak]
- Washington, DC to New York [Get it on Kayak]
- Grand Rapids to Savannah [Get it on Kayak]
- Raleigh to Washington, DC [Get it on Kayak]
- Chicago to Des Moines [Get it on Kayak]
Best flight deals under $300 round trip
- Charlotte to Washington, DC [Get it on Kayak]
- Fort Myers to New York [Get it on Kayak]
- Louisville to Chicago [Get it on Kayak]
- Atlanta to Houston [Get it on Kayak]
- New Orleans to Houston [Get it on Kayak]
- Orlando to Washington, DC [Get it on Kayak]
- Fort Lauderdale to Chicago [Get it on Kayak]
- Phoenix to Los Angeles [Get it on Kayak]
- Orlando to Hartford [Get it on Kayak]
- Buffalo to Washington, DC [Get it on Kayak]
- Phoenix to San Diego [Get it on Kayak]
- Nashville to Orlando [Get it on Kayak]
- San Diego to Minneapolis [Get it on Kayak]
- Houston to Chicago [Get it on Kayak]
Best flight deals under $400 round trip
- Baltimore to Denver [Get it on Kayak]
- Baltimore to Boston [Get it on Kayak]
- Philadelphia to Boston [Get it on Kayak]
- Orlando to Dallas [Get it on Kayak]
- Fort Lauderdale to New York [Get it on Kayak]
- Fort Lauderdale to Denver [Get it on Kayak]
- Palm Beach to Boston [Get it on Kayak]
- Austin to Raleigh [Get it on Kayak]
- Nashville to Chicago [Get it on Kayak]
- Minneapolis to Baltimore [Get it on Kayak]
- Detroit to Nashville [Get it on Kayak]
- Dallas to Minneapolis [Get it on Kayak]
- Atlanta to Dallas [Get it on Kayak]
- Denver to Austin [Get it on Kayak]
- Burlington to New York [Get it on Kayak]