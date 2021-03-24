Need a Vacation? This Boutique Hotel Chain Is Offering 25% Stays

We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work.

Our collective fantasy of finally being able to travel safely is inching closer towards reality. As Covid cases wane and more people receive vaccinations, wanderlust is tightening its grip on our collective consciousness. Basically, we all want to get the hell out.

And if you happen to be a person who wants to get the hell out as soon as possible, you might be enticed by citizenM's Spring Sale. The gist of it is that you can save 25% off rooms across 20 hotels—including elegant rooms in Boston, New York, Seattle, Washington DC, Amsterdam, Zurich, and more.

If you're leery of fine print, you can rest assured: "Cancellations are free up to 2.00 PM on the day of arrival. No complicated rules, no sneaky clauses in the fine print, no travel worries. Book now to avoid FOMO later."

The sale ends April 7th, so book here now before rooms sell out (and they will).