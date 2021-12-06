The Most Common Holiday Shopping Mistakes, and How To Avoid Them

PHOTOS: SHUTTERSTOCK. DESIGN: MIA COLEMAN

The holiday season is full of joy and good times (and a lot of pumpkin spice), but there’s one major stressor: money. We all want to have enough to make the most of the gift-giving season, but sometimes we overspend without even realizing it. There are a bunch of ways to make your budget go further while not skimping on the positive vibes, though. Just avoid the mistakes below to make sure you don’t break the bank while keeping spirits high. Not asking people what they actually want Gift-giving can be a little tricky, even if you think you know the receivers pretty well. Trying to get the perfect present can lead to overspending when trying to read someone's mind (or multiple someones). Oftentimes, people may want something more practical that’s an immediate need rather than a casual want. Simply asking a loved one what they're wishing for can give you a realistic idea of what they may be excited to receive. Surprises are nice, of course, but getting to the point can save you a lot of money, time, and maybe even the stress of trying to please everyone. Getting all your friends gifts If you have a bunch of friends, it can get pretty costly trying to get everyone the perfect gift. The easier way for everyone to receive a present without you personally breaking the bank is to host a holiday party with a gift exchange game like Secret Santa or White Elephant for your guests. Do the necessary prep (like choosing names out of a hat) and sharing the rules (no spending over $50, for example) in ample time before the party to give everyone a chance to shop. This way, everyone comes to eat, drink, exchange gifts, and have a good time. Only gifting physical “things” Instead of giving individual things as gifts, you can give one big present to everyone you love: an experience. Taking your family and friends out can be a great way for everyone to bond and have a good time. This way, your money will go to one thing, be it a game of laser tag or a cooking class, and will provide everyone with memories. If you need to, you can inform everyone of this plan during the gift exchange, but not cover the cost until the outing in order to budget for other holiday needs in the meantime.

Paying too much for regular expenses On top of all the added costs and needs during the holiday season, you still have to pay for all of your regular bills and subscriptions. Lowering these fixed costs, like your wireless plan, will let you add a little extra cushion to your holiday shopping budget.