How to Buy the Best Chicken You’ll Ever Eat

Fitness and health experts will tell you there is no better source of pure protein (a very essential macronutrient) than chicken. So why not make sure you're getting the absolute best poultry possible?

Here to make that happen is Cooks Venture. Over at Cooks, they breed Heirloom chickens that roam freely around 800+ acres of wilderness, foraging instinctively on the land and never given hormones or chemicals. The result? Probably the best chicken you'll ever have delivered to you. They offer a boneless chicken box, a curated chicken sampler, and four -- or six -- pasture-raised chickens (3-4lbs each).

The farm also practices regenerative farming. You're probably asking yourself "what the hell is that?" I'll let them explain: "Put plainly, regenerative farms utilize photosynthesis and healthy soil microbiology to draw down greenhouse gasses and capture them in the soil. This has the potential to reverse global warming and create healthier food and a healthier planet, while also feeding a growing population."

It's all very cool, very sustainable, and very healthy. Go check out Cooks Venture and discover how simple it is to have farm-fresh chicken delivered right to your door.