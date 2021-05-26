5 Amazing RVs You Can Rent Right Now

We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work.

Although some of us are feeling more comfortable about hopping on an airplane this summer, plenty still are convinced that road tripping is the right move. And who can blame them? Road trips are awesome! But if you're going to do it, you ought to do it right by chartering an RV. Fortunately, that's where RVshare can really help you out.

RVshare, a property booking service similar to Airbnb that lets you rent peoples' RVs, campers, trailers, and other mobile hideaways, makes it incredibly easy to get behind the wheel of a big rig for a few nights (or more!) so you can cruise the open road like a pro while checking off a few bucket list pilgrimages along the way. It's super easy to use, too. You simply plug in your location, dates you want to book, and how many people will be traveling, and it'll show you all the listings for rentable RVs in your area. You can also further filter results by price, amenities, RV/trailer type, and even if the owner offers delivery. From there, you simply request your booking, wait for the owner to confirm, and start mapping out your itinerary (or not, if you're more of a "let the wind take me where it wants" type of traveler).

While availability and selection of RVs depends heavily on your location, RVshare has listings in practically every corner of the country. Prices for mid-size rigs generally hover in the $125-225 per night range, but there are also plenty of more luxe (and slightly pricer) options in the mix, too.

Curious what sort of RVs are currently up for grabs? We've pulled together five standouts that are available right now in five different metro areas.