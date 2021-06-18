The Coolest Vintage Trailers & Camper Vans You Can Rent on Outdoorsy Right Now
Looking for a unique summer vacation? We tracked down some of the coolest road trip-ready mid-size campers and camper vans currently listed on the booking site that could be (temporarily) yours.
While you're hopefully plotting out a jam-packed schedule of post-vaccination travel this summer, making pilgrimages to the places and people you haven't been able to visit in months (or years!), it's worth remembering just how satisfying a good ol' American road trip can be.
It's no secret that we're big fans of exploring the vast landscapes of this country on wheels. It allows you to get to know the backroads and charming vistas that you might otherwise fly over en route someplace else. And frankly, it opens up the possibility for all manner of unique and exciting detours along the way. So, why not hatch a plan to hit the road in the coming months with your nearest and dearest in a proper travel-ready rig? That's where Outdoorsy can help you out.
Outdoorsy is a platform that allows you to easily rent great RVs, camper vans, trailers, and other vehicles from owners around the country and hit the road like a pro. To use it, you simply search by location, dates of travel, and filter by any special amenities/vehicle type you might prefer to track down the perfect rig for you and your crew. Then you put in a request to rent it from the owner and voila! You're booked.
While there are literally thousands of different rentals available in nearly every corner of the country, we tracked down some of the coolest mid-size campers and camper vans currently listed on Outdoorsy to give you a sense of what could potentially be (temporarily) yours.
2019 Ram PromasterJersey City, New Jersey
$215 per day
For the aspiring vanlifers out there, this custom outfitted rig is well equipped to keep you comfortable for long haul treks. Inside, you'll find a kitchen (with fridge/freezer, microwave, and sink), a full bathroom, queen bed, ceiling fans, and amenities like camping chairs, a French press, and even a cell booster that can amplify service even in low-signal areas.
2021 Winnebago Solis 59PXNashville, Tennessee
$249 per night
This gorgeous brand new camper sleeps up to four people, and boasts a layout that maximizes comfort. Inside you'll find a full bathroom, surprisingly spacious kitchen (with toaster oven and coffee maker!), and a lovely sleeping nook courtesy of its pop-up top. It even features two outdoor showers and a gas generator, which could be quite handy on longer journeys.
1978 Volkswagen T2 WestfaliaFleming Island, Florida
$169 per night
If you're hoping to unlock a vintage road trip vibe, this '72 Volkwagen Westfalia will do just that. It may look old-school (and it is!), but it's also been given some great modern upgrades to ensure your 2021 trip is extra comfy. From a touchscreen Bluetooth stereo, to air conditioning, electrical outlets, a plug-in cooktop, and a Flamma retractable awning, it'll turn heads on the road and at your campsite. Plus, it's roomy enough (courtesy of the pop-up camping roof) to sleep up to five people.
2020 Winnebago Travato 59GBoulder, Colorado
$275 per night
Lovingly dubbed "The Batmobile," this slick black Winnebago is perfect for couples or small families, with room to sleep four, a full bathroom, modest kitchen, TV, and practically everything you'll need to live it up well on the road ("just bring your food," the owner says). And if you want, they'll even throw in outdoor chairs and a table at no extra charge.
2019 Dodge Ram Promaster 1500Albuquerque, New Mexico
$149 per night
This beauty (also known as "Ruthie The Van") sleeps three, and has plenty of storage to accommodate excursions of just about any length. It's also designed in such a way that there are multiple seating areas where you can kick back and lounge while taking in whatever view may be out the window (or, as the case may be, out the sliding door and rear hatch). The couple who own it also offer special luxury and holiday camping kits, if that's something you'd be into.
Ready to see what options are available to rent in and around your area? Head to Outdoorsy to browse the full lineup of listings, and reserve an extra special rig for the ultimate summer road trip.