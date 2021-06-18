The Coolest Vintage Trailers & Camper Vans You Can Rent on Outdoorsy Right Now

We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work.

While you're hopefully plotting out a jam-packed schedule of post-vaccination travel this summer, making pilgrimages to the places and people you haven't been able to visit in months (or years!), it's worth remembering just how satisfying a good ol' American road trip can be.

It's no secret that we're big fans of exploring the vast landscapes of this country on wheels. It allows you to get to know the backroads and charming vistas that you might otherwise fly over en route someplace else. And frankly, it opens up the possibility for all manner of unique and exciting detours along the way. So, why not hatch a plan to hit the road in the coming months with your nearest and dearest in a proper travel-ready rig? That's where Outdoorsy can help you out.

Outdoorsy is a platform that allows you to easily rent great RVs, camper vans, trailers, and other vehicles from owners around the country and hit the road like a pro. To use it, you simply search by location, dates of travel, and filter by any special amenities/vehicle type you might prefer to track down the perfect rig for you and your crew. Then you put in a request to rent it from the owner and voila! You're booked.

While there are literally thousands of different rentals available in nearly every corner of the country, we tracked down some of the coolest mid-size campers and camper vans currently listed on Outdoorsy to give you a sense of what could potentially be (temporarily) yours.