It's Cotopaxi's 6th Anniversary and They're Celebrating With 20% Off

If you're unfamiliar with Cotopaxi, now is the perfect time to get acquainted. The adventure outfitter's motto is "Do good," and they stand behind that with full transparency. They're a certified B corporation -- meaning they throw 1% of all their revenue "toward addressing poverty and supporting community development." But you can read all about that here.
In the meantime, you'll definitely want to check out their gear. It's a bit more fun than what you might expect from an outdoor brand (read: colorful), but everything is made sustainably and with longevity and durability in mind. I can attest to this, as I've owned a puffer from them for five years and it's still in great condition.
There are two ways to save on the site now: Type in ANNIVERSARY20 at checkout and get 20% any single item, or sign up for their email and get 20% off your entire purchase. But that's not all! They're apparently trying to clear their shelves by giving you up to 50% sale items.
What we love
- The 20L Tarak Del Dia which is perfect for hiking [$80]
- These women's joggers [$64]
- This colorful Dopp kit [$16]
- This unisex half-zip windbreaker [$56]
- These rad llama-fiber/nylon blend socks [$9]
- These men's hiking shorts for 50% off [$30]
- These women's hiking shorts for 50% off [$30]
- Their Taal tote/backpack [$44]
Lastly, if you'd like to help out the IRC's COVID-19 Crisis Fund, Cotopaxi will match your donation on their site (up to the first 1,000 donations). Simply click here, pick your donation amount, and it'll automatically add to your cart. Your donation will help those most at risk, and anything you can give helps.