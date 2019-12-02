The Best Cyber Monday Deals on Fitness Gear & Footwear

We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work.
If you're still feeling a bit overstuffed from your Turkey Day feast (and all the sweet, sweet leftovers you couldn't resist), you may be antsy to kickstart your workout regimen. Or, at the very least, make an earnest plan to maybe, possibly hit the gym (when you have the energy). Either way, now's a great time to re-up your athletic wardrobe thanks to a bunch of Cyber Monday sales on top brand fitness gear, apparel, and footwear. From Lululemon and Nike, to New Balance, Fitbit, and others, today's the perfect time to stock up on sweat-ready garb. Here are some of our favorite Cyber Monday fitness deals.
- Athleta: Use code BEMOVED to get 20% off your purchase [Get it at Athleta]
- Lululemon: Get big discounts on a huge selection of pants, tops, outerwear, bags, accessories, and more [Get it at Lululemon]
- Nike: Get 25% off select styles [Use code CYBER at Nike]
- Puma: Get 40% off full price and 30% sale items [Use code CYBERDEALS at Puma]
- Reebok: Get 50% off everything (no exclusions) [Use code CYBER at Reebok]
- New Balance: Get 25% off and free shipping [Get it at New Balance]
- Fitbit: Get up to $70 off select popular products and get free 2-day shipping with code MONDAY [Get it at Fitbit]
- Outdoor Voices: Get 25% off site wide and an extra 25% off sale items [Use code THANKS25 at Outdoor Voices]
- Alo Yoga: Get up to 70% select sale items and 30% off full price items [Get it at Alo]
- JackRabbit: Get big savings on running shoes, and take 20% off full price Saucony sneakers [Get it at JackRabbit]
- Sweaty Betty: Get up to 70% off, and get 30% off with promo code CHEERS [Get it at Sweaty Betty]