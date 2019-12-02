Thrillist
Shopping

The Best Cyber Monday Deals on Fitness Gear & Footwear

By Published On 12/02/2019 By Published On 12/02/2019
Shutterstock

We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work.

If you're still feeling a bit overstuffed from your Turkey Day feast (and all the sweet, sweet leftovers you couldn't resist), you may be antsy to kickstart your workout regimen. Or, at the very least, make an earnest plan to maybe, possibly hit the gym (when you have the energy). Either way, now's a great time to re-up your athletic wardrobe thanks to a bunch of Cyber Monday sales on top brand fitness gear, apparel, and footwear. From Lululemon and Nike, to New Balance, Fitbit, and others, today's the perfect time to stock up on sweat-ready garb. Here are some of our favorite Cyber Monday fitness deals. 

Want to know about all the best Cyber Monday and Cyber Week sales? Sign up for the weekly Thrillist DealMail.

On the hunt for more amazing Cyber Monday deals? Check out our running lists of the best sales on furniture, kitchen essentials, mattresses, smartphones, Amazon devices, and more. Good luck out there!