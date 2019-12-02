The Best Furniture Deals for Cyber Monday

We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work.
Cyber Monday is a great time to finally take the leap and order that new TV you've had your eye on, but it's also prime time to bring your home decor up to speed, too. The massive e-commerce shopping holiday is being celebrated by a bunch of standout furniture brands and sites, many of which are offering deep discounts on items for nearly every room in your home. From up to 80% off select goods from Wayfair to big bargains and more pricey retailers like Design Within Reach and Herman Miller, now's the time to make some big interior design upgrades.
- Jayson Home: Take 20% off site wide and score free shipping [Get the deal at Jayson Home]
- Burrow: Get 15% off all purchases up to $1,499, and take up to $1,000 off purchases over $5,000 [Use code CYBER at Burrow]
- Design Within Reach: Save up to 30% off select items for every room in your house [Check it out at Design Within Reach]
- Wayfair: Get up to 80% off on nearly every category of home furnishings (plus free shipping on everything). There will also be big Flash Deals popping up throughout the day. [Get the deals at Wayfair]
- World Market: Take between 15% and 40% off all purchases of $50 or more [Use code CYBER19 World Market]
- Floyd: Get up to $250 off your order (and a free gift) [Use Code CYBR19 at Floyd]
- Target: Get up to 50% off furniture for every room in your house [Scope out the selection at Target]
- Herman Miller: Take 15% off all Herman Miller designs (including iconic Eames chairs) and get free shipping through December 3 [Get it at Herman Miller]
- Get up to 70% off a tons of design-forward sofas, chairs, rugs, beds, coffee tables, dining tables, TV stands, desks and more from All Modern [Get the deal at All Modern]
- Ashley Homestore: Take up to 50% off select items and an extra 10% using special code [Use code CYBERSAVE at Ashley Homestore]
- Macy's: Get huge discounts on furniture for every room in your home, and score an extra 20% off using code CYBER [Browse the bargains at Macy's]
- Snowe: Get 20% off purchases over $75 and 25% off purchases over $750 site wide, including they're gloriously luxurious sheet and towel sets [Get it at Snowe]
- Brooklinen: The spectacular bedding brand is offering 20% off site wide, which means great deals on its excellent sheet sets and down comforters [Scope the sale at Brooklinen]