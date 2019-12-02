The Best Kitchen Deals for Cyber Monday

We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work.
This Cyber Monday, you can score huge deals on everything you need to take your kitchen arsenal to the next level. From Instant Pots pressure cookers and KitchenAid mixers, to air fryers, top-of-the-line cookware, and more, there are solid bargains to be had on everything you need to master meal prep and take your dinner partying to the next level.
- Get 40% off a new SodaStream Fizzi sparkling water maker [Get it at Target]
- Get 30% off a Ninja Foodi hot and cold blender [Get it at Bed Bath and Beyond]
- Get 20% off a Nina Professional 1200W kitchen system [Get it at Target]
- Get $50 off a Ninja 4-quart air fryer [Get it at Walmart]
- Get 33% off a Nespresso by Delonghi Expert espresso machine [Get it at Bed Bath & Beyond]
- Get 50% off a Nespresso VertuoLine espresso machine [Get it at Bed Bath and Beyond]
- Join the hordes of Instant Pot obsessives with this new 6-quart Wifi-enabled version, which is 40% off [Get it on Amazon]
- Mix your way to baking paradise with a new 4.5-quart KitchenAid classic stand mixer for $80 off [Get it at Walmart]
- Save 43% on a new Ace Nova blender from Instant Pot [Get it at Bed Bath & Beyond]
- Save $30 on a new Farberware 3.2-quart digital oil-less air fryer [Get it at Walmart]
- Get up to 75% off tons of hot ticket items from Sur la Table, including everything from Instant Pots to All-Clad cookware [Get it at Sur la Table]
- Save up to 35% on selected Vitamix products [Get it on Amazon]
- Get 40% off a Strata Home Sous Vide immersion cooker [Get it at Monoprice]
- Get 20% off Snowe's stylish flatware sets [Get it at Snowe]