Thrillist
Shopping

The Best Mattress Deals for Cyber Monday

By Published On 12/02/2019 By Published On 12/02/2019
Puffy

We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work.

Thanks to the explosion in the number of direct-to-consumer mattress brands in recent years, it's never been easier (or more affordable) to upgrade your slumber setup. And that's especially true today, because a huge number of popular mattress makers are slashing prices on some of their best-selling models and throwing in lots of extra bedding and pillows. To keep you in the know, we've pulled together a list of the best bargains of the bunch. 

Want to scope out even more great Cyber Monday and Cyber Week deals? Sign up for the weekly Thrillist DealMail.