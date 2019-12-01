These Are the Best Cyber Monday Flight & Travel Deals

We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work.
Cyber Monday is a great excuse to upgrade your TV, wardrobe, kitchen, and so much more, but the epic e-commerce shopping holiday is also prime time to score a great deal on experiences. Specifically, ones that'll help you add a few more stamps to your passport (or lock in that long weekend getaway you've had your sights on). There are tons of great travel bargains up for grabs right now, and we're compiling all the best ones here.
Best Cyber Monday flight deals
- Get big discounts on thousands of flights at Cheapoair [Browse and book at Cheapoair]
- Get $100 off the base fare of any economy flight on Aer Lingur, and $200 off any business class seat [Book your flight at Aer Lingus]
Best Cyber Monday travel deals
- Get 40% off on select stays all over the world through March 31 during Booking.com's epic Black Friday travel sale. [Browse and book at Booking.com]
- Get 20% off Intrepid Travel trips and excursions all over the world in 2020 [Browse the selection and book at Intrepid Travel]
- Lowest prices of the season on all-inclusive Caribbean vacations, and get an extra $175 off when you use code CYBER175 [Scope it out at Cheap Caribbean]
- Save up to 35% on a variety of world trips and tours from G Adventures through December 5 [Browse and book at G Adventures]
- Get huge discounts on worldwide trips and tours booked through STA Travel [Get the deals at STA Travel]
- Get between 15% and 60% off select hotel bookings worldwide via Orbitz [Use code ALLWEEK15 to get the deal at Orbitz]
- Save up to 60% on hotel bookings made through Hotels.com [Search the deals and book at Hotels.com]
- Get up to 25% off weekend stays across the US and Canada throughout 2020 [Book your stays at Radisson Hotels]
- Save up to 50% on stays at Dream Hotel properties through November 2020 [Use code 50CYBER at Dream Hotels]
- Get 20% off the best flexible rate at InterContinental Hotels Group properties [Book your stay at IHG]
- Book a 7-night Caribbean cruise on MSC Cruises (with free drinks!) for as little as $469 per person [Book your voyage at MSC Cruises]
- Save up to 60% on amazing tours across the globe with Tour Radar [Peruse the deals at book at TourRadar]
- Save 30% off all trips, and get 25% off 7+ day Contiki tour trips to Europe when you book and pay in full by December 18 [Scope out the deals at Contiki]
- Save up to 20% on worldwide trips and up to $400 on Europe and Peru flights via Trafalgar Tours [Check out the deals and book at Trafalgar]