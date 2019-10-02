Thrillist
The Best Tuesday Deals: Discounted Saunas & Hot Tubs, 4K Flatscreens, and More

Wayfair

The second day of the workweek can be a bit of a slog, so give yourself a brief hiatus and check out this fresh bounty of great sales on gear, gadgets, and home goods from some of our favorite brands and sites. 

In today’s Daily Deals, we’ve tracked down some seriously discounted saunas and hot tubs, a great price on Samsung’s elegant Frame flatscreen, gear from Bonobos and Columbia Sportswear, and more. Just don’t stall, because these won’t be around for long.

Get 20% off Samsung’s 65-inch Frame QLED smart TV

One of our favorite 4K flatscreens on the market -- Samsung’s The Frame -- is 20% cheaper right now thanks to Amazon. The 65-inch model, which is designed like an elegant piece of framed wall art, seamlessly blends in with your decor thanks to a built-in library of artwork but also boasts some serious tech specs. Specifically, it’s earned great reviews for its excellent motion handling, vibrant popping colors, and great black levels, and it’s up for grabs today only for $1,597.99.
Get up to 70% off saunas and hot tubs

You might think a home sauna or hot tub is way out of your budget, but you may be surprised just how affordable they are today thanks to this big Wayfair sale. The home goods e-tailer just slashed prices by up to 70% on a variety of serious spa setups like this 3-person Madison Cedar sauna, this 4-person 13-jet hot tub, and more. Who says ultimate at-home R&R has to be expensive?
Get 60% off select Columbia gear

Wave a wistful goodbye to summer by stocking up on some fresh cooler-weather gear from Columbia, which has some great deals on jackets, fleeces, and more at discounts up to 60% off. Right now, you can grab their popular Powder Pass vests and hooded jackets, FKT wind jackets, pullover hoodies, and plenty of other layer-friendly staples for your closet.
