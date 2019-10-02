The Best Tuesday Deals: Discounted Saunas & Hot Tubs, 4K Flatscreens, and More

We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work.
Would You Eat an Avocado Pizza?
The second day of the workweek can be a bit of a slog, so give yourself a brief hiatus and check out this fresh bounty of great sales on gear, gadgets, and home goods from some of our favorite brands and sites.
In today’s Daily Deals, we’ve tracked down some seriously discounted saunas and hot tubs, a great price on Samsung’s elegant Frame flatscreen, gear from Bonobos and Columbia Sportswear, and more. Just don’t stall, because these won’t be around for long.
Get 20% off Samsung’s 65-inch Frame QLED smart TV
One of our favorite 4K flatscreens on the market -- Samsung’s The Frame -- is 20% cheaper right now thanks to Amazon. The 65-inch model, which is designed like an elegant piece of framed wall art, seamlessly blends in with your decor thanks to a built-in library of artwork but also boasts some serious tech specs. Specifically, it’s earned great reviews for its excellent motion handling, vibrant popping colors, and great black levels, and it’s up for grabs today only for $1,597.99.
Get it on Amazon
Get up to 70% off saunas and hot tubs
You might think a home sauna or hot tub is way out of your budget, but you may be surprised just how affordable they are today thanks to this big Wayfair sale. The home goods e-tailer just slashed prices by up to 70% on a variety of serious spa setups like this 3-person Madison Cedar sauna, this 4-person 13-jet hot tub, and more. Who says ultimate at-home R&R has to be expensive?
Get it at Wayfair
Get 60% off select Columbia gear
Wave a wistful goodbye to summer by stocking up on some fresh cooler-weather gear from Columbia, which has some great deals on jackets, fleeces, and more at discounts up to 60% off. Right now, you can grab their popular Powder Pass vests and hooded jackets, FKT wind jackets, pullover hoodies, and plenty of other layer-friendly staples for your closet.
Get it at Columbia
Other notable deals of the day
- Get $168 off Vizio's 50-inch 4K ultra HD smart TV [Get it at Walmart]
- Get 25% off everything in Bonobos “Quarter Back” sale [Use code QUARTERBACK at Bonobos]
- Get $150 off Dyson V7 Motorhead Extra cordless stick vacuums [Get it at Home Depot]
- Get 29% off Haylou true wireless earbuds [Get it on Amazon]
- Get $120 off the Hover-1 Cruze electric skatboard [Get it at Best Buy]