The Best Tuesday Deals: Lumix Camera Bundles, KitchenAid Mixers, and More

Would You Eat an Avocado Pizza?
In today’s Daily Deals, we’ve uncovered deep discounts on Panasonic Lumix camera bundles, Columbia outerwear and apparel, KitchenAid stand mixers, Beats wireless headphones, and more. Just don’t sit around and let them pass you by, because these won’t be around for long.
Get 50% off Panasonic Lumix G7 4K digital mirrorless camera bundles with two lenses
Although most new smartphones are equipped with great cameras perfectly capable of capturing stunning photos, it’s tough to beat the power and control that a true digital camera offers. Case in point: this sensor-packed Panasonic Lumix G7 4K digital mirrorless rig, which allows you to shoot exceptionally stunning pics (and video!) in all manner of light. Right now, you can get it in a two-lens (14-42mm and 45-150mm) bundle for a whopping $500 cheaper than usual. This is a one-day-only deal on Amazon, though, so you’ll want to move fast, especially since they might sell out.
Get it on Amazon
Get up to 60% off select Columbia apparel and gear
Spoiler alert: it’s about to get a lot chiller in most parts of the country, and you're going to need to bundle up. Well, right now's a great time to upgrade your wardrobe with some cold-weather staples, because you can snag a bunch of layer-friendly Columbia apparel, outwear, and even footwear for up to 60% off.
Use code COLUMBIAOCT at Columbia
Get 55% off KitchenAid tilt-head stand mixers
If your Thanksgiving and holiday meal plans involve going all-in on baking duties, it’ll pay off big time if you’re equipped to handle turning out huge batches of cookie dough and more. In short, you’re going to want a KitchenAid stand mixer, and today you can get one a cool $180 -- $220 cheaper than usual -- from Best Buy.
Get it at Best Buy
Get 53% off Beats Solo3 wireless headphones
If you’ve been hunting for a great new pair of over-ear headphones to drown out your commute (or your open-office coworkers), today’s a good day to pull the trigger. Beats’ popular Solo3 wireless headphones are down to just $140 (they were originally priced at $300). With super-comfy foam cups, stellar sound, a 40-hour battery life, and Apple’s W1 chip that promises instant connectivity, they’re the perfect pair for long listening sessions on-the-go.
Get it on Amazon
Other notable deals of the day
- Get 37% off Eagle Creek’s Specter packing cube sets [Get it on Amazon]
- Get up to 55% off tons of signature Vans sneakers [Get it at End Clothing]
- Get 20% off a bunch of top-quality socks from Backcountry [Get it Backcountry]