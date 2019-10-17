The Best Wednesday Deals: Free All-Natural Turkeys, Amazing Bookshelf Speakers, and More

We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work.
The week is flying by, and so are these sales from some of our favorite brands and sites.
In today’s Daily Deals, we’ve pulled together a few crazy discounts on everything from Everlane apparel and Dyson vacuums to home hot tubs and saunas. Don’t snooze on these, though, because they won't be around for long.
Get $150 off Audioengine’s excellent HDP6 bookshelf speakers
Although wireless speakers and smart sound systems are everywhere these days, there’s still something special about having a nice pair of well-appointed (and incredible-sounding) bookshelf speakers at home. Today, you can a grab Audiengine’s HDP6 speakers -- which offer a perfect blend of old-school design and modern audio tech -- for just $250, down $150 from the normal price. They’re perfect for audiophiles who still appreciate mixing and matching their stereo setup components.
Get it at Drop
Get a free 10-14lb all-natural turkey when you sign up for Butcher Box
It’s not even Halloween, but it’s never too early to start hatching your Thanksgiving feast plans. If you plan accordingly, you could wind up scoring a free 10-14lb all-natural turkey from the good folks at subscription meat-delivery service Butcher Box. Right now, they’re running a special promo that promises a gratis bird when you sign up for your first box.
Get it at Butcher Box
Get up to 65% off Everlane apparel during its “Choose What You Pay” sale
It’s one thing to get a steal on clothes from a great brand, but it’s altogether different when you get to choose what you pay for the stuff. That’s the deal going on right now at Everlane, which is running a “Choose What You Pay” sale on everything from its wildly comfy hooded and crewneck sweatshirts, to chinos, shirtdresses, cashmere v-necks, and more.
Get it at Everlane
Other notable deals of the day