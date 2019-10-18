The Best Thursday Deals: Top-Notch Riedel Glassware, Chef-Caliber Cutlery, and More

We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work.
The weekend is so close you can taste it, but these deep discounts from some of our favorite brands and sites will be gone before you know it.
In today’s Daily Deals, we’ve rounded up some big bargains on great kitchen knives and knife sets, Riedel glassware, Beats wireless headphones, and more.
Get up to 43% off select Dalstrong knives
If you’ve been meaning to upgrade your cutlery selection and take your kitchen skills to the next level, now’s a great time to invest in some thanks to a big one-day-only sale on Dalstrong brand knives. Amazon’s currently offering chef’s knives, vegetable knives, boning knives, complete knife sets, and more for up to 34% off regular prices.
Get up to 75% off select Riedel glassware
Good wine and cocktails should be served in proper glassware. It’s just the way it should be. Today’s a great day to stock up on proper beverage serving vessels from the renowned glassware brand Riedel, because Best Buy is offering a huge selection of them for up to 75% off.
Get 53% off Beats Solo3 wireless on-ear headphones
Whether you’re an audiophile looking for a new set of headphones, or just ready to ditch your wired ones for good, now’s a good time to pick up a pair of one of the most popular Beats models out there. The Beats Solo3 wireless on-ear headphones -- which offer a 40 hour battery life, comfy foam ear cups, and excellent sound quality -- are currently up for grabs for $160 less than usual, a discount of 53%.
Other notable deals of the day
