The Best Wednesday Deals: Bose Sound Bars, Discounted Memory Foam Mattresses, and More

You’ve made it to Wednesday, which frankly is a victory in itself. Why not celebrate the achievement by perusing some standout sales on gear, gadgets, and home goods from some of our favorite brands and sites?
In today’s Daily Deals, we’ve tracked down deep discounts on Bose sound bars, memory foam mattresses, stylish wireless speakers, and more. Don’t snooze on them, though, because they won’t be around for long.
Get 20% off memory foam mattresses from Sweetnight
Feeling ready to retire your current slumber setup for something a bit more comfortable? Right now you can get a great deal on top-rated gel-infused memory foam mattresses from Sweetnight thanks to a big one-day-only sale on Amazon. All size mattresses are at least 20% off and prices start at just $230. Plus, like other bed-in-a-box brands out there, you can expect yours to show up conveniently on your front door in a low-profile box, ready for you to unroll and expand.
Get it on Amazon
Get 30% off Maverick portable wireless speakers
If you’ve been on the hunt for a portable speaker that looks as good as it sounds, this handsome specimen from Cavalier delivers big time on both counts and it’s on sale for 30% off ($209). Dubbed The Maverick, it’s a voice-activated 20-watt Bluetooth and Wifi-enabled rig wrapped in a sophisticated leather and knitted fabric package, and can crank out serious room-filling sound for up to nine hours on a single charge. Plus, it also serves as a handy speakerphone with built-in echo noise cancellation for when you need to host a conference call on the go.
Get it at Huckberry
Get $250 Dyson Ball Animal bagless upright vacuums
Although it would be a stretch to call vacuuming fun, doing so with a Dyson is the closest you can get to such a thing. If you’re in the market for a new tool to help you keep your floors spick & span, right now you can get Dyson’s excellent Ball Aniaml bagless upright model for a cool $250 off (bringing the new price down to just $250) as part of a one-day-only Best Buy deal.
Get it at Best Buy
Get 36% off Bose SoundTouch 300 sound bars
Right now’s a great time to upgrade your big screen experience at home, because one of the best sound bars on the market is down to its lowest price ever. Amazon has slashed the price on the Bose SoundTouch 300 (which some reviewers have argued performs even better than the renowned Sonos Playbar) by $250, bringing it down to $449. Yes, that’s still a hefty sum, but if you’re serious about your home audio you’ll understand why it’s worth it once you hear it do its thing.
Get it on Amazon
Other notable deals of the day
- Get up to 40% off select Bodum products [Get it at Bodum]
- Get 20% off tons of great travel gear from Backcountry [Use code TRAVEL20 at checkout at Backcountry]