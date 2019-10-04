The Best Thursday Deals: Incredible Coffee Makers, Modular Sofas, and More

We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work.
Whether you celebrate October 3 as Mean Girls day or have no idea what that even means, there’s at least one more reason to get pumped about today: there are a ton of big discounts on gear, gadgets, and home goods from some of our favorite brands and sites
In today’s Daily Deals, we’ve rounded up sales on one of the best automatic coffee makers on the market, KitchenAid stand mixers, modular furniture, Bodum coffee & tea products, and more. You’ll want to act fast, though, because these won’t stick around for long.
Get $90 off one of the best automatic coffee makers on the market
For caffeine fiends who also count themselves among the coffee snob set, now’s your chance to grab one of the best -- and best looking -- automatic home brewers out there for cheaper than ever. The Moccamaster CDGT machine from Technivorm has earned accolades for consistently turning out remarkably delicious java thanks to a delicately engineered system that ensures grounds are heated at the exact right temperature and soaked for the perfect amount of time. Plus, it looks sophisticated as hell on any counter (and can brew an entire 10-cup pot in just six minutes). Right now, you can grab it for a cool $229, which is $90 cheaper than usual.
Get it at Drop
Get up to $500 off easy-to-assemble furniture from Burrow
If you’ve got the itch to make some serious furniture upgrades at home, Burrow is sweetening the deal right now by offering up to $500 off purchases from its huge lineup of slick, durable, and easy-to-assemble home goods. From sofas and love seats of all sizes, to ottomans and armchairs and all manner of accessories, you’ll be hard-pressed to find much you don’t want. Just use code FALL10 at checkout to get the deal.
Get it at Burrow
Get $200 off KitchenAid Professional 600 series stand mixers
KitchenAid stand mixers are one of the most sought-after kitchen appliances out there, but they’re also typically prohibitively expensive for the average home cook or baker. Today, though, you can snag one of the beloved countertop machines for $299.99, a $200 discount from their regular retail price.
Get it at Best Buy
Get up to 40% off select Bodum coffee & tea products
In keeping with the caffeine theme today, Bodum -- renowned for its variety of stylish and remarkably well-crafted coffee and tea gear -- is having a big fall sale on a nice selection of stuff. From electric hot water kettles and travel mugs, to bamboo-handled tea steepers and double-walled latte cups, there’s lots up for grabs prices at prices up to 40% off.
Get it at Bodum
Other notable deals of the day
- Get 35% off the Chef’s Choice electric professional knife sharpener [Get it on Amazon]
- Get 2 pounds of wild salmon and 4 6-ounce sirloin steaks free with your first order from Butcher Box [Get it at Butcher Box]