The Best Friday Deals: Discounted Kegerators, Ceramic Grills, and More

We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work.
Would You Eat an Avocado Pizza?
Friday is finally here, and to usher in the weekend appropriately we’re celebrating early with a glut of great discounts on gear, gadgets, and more from some of our favorite brands and sites.
In today’s Daily Deals, we have a flatscreen for under $100, bargain-priced kegerators and ceramic grills, Magic Bullet blenders, and more. You’ll want to move fast, though, because these won’t be around for long.
Get a 32-inch Insignia LED TV for under $100
If you need a new flatscreen and are fine with something that’s not quite up to 4K perfection, Insignia’s excellent 32-inch LED TV is up for grabs today only for just $99.99. It’s the perfect size for small rooms and bedrooms, and delivers impressively rich colors and deep blacks,
Get it at Best Buy
Take up to 30% off in-home kegerators
Beer lovers and party hosts take note: it just got a whole lot more affordable to install a kegerator at home. Right now, three different refrigerated models from Insignia are on sale for up to 30% off their regular price, starting at $375. You have your pick of single or dual-tap options, and there’s enough shelf space in all of them to keep a few six packs cold, too.
Get it at Best Buy
Get 40% off the Magic Bullet blender
Ready to kickstart your morning smoothie routine? This handy, super-popular single-serving blender makes whipping up on-the-go juices and blended beverages (and salsa, dips, and more) incredibly simple, and it’s on sale right now (if you clip the Amazon coupon) for just $24.
Get it on Amazon
Get nearly 70% off 'Big Green Egg'-like kamado ceramic grills
If you’re a fan of the Big Green Egg grill, right now’s your chance to get something comparable at a steal ($200). This modestly sized portable ceramic BBQ setup from Lifesmart allows you to cook and grill for hours on end without hassle (it’s designed to do everything from smoke and sear, to roast and bake), allows for incredible temperature control, and even comes with a baking stone and electric starter.
Get it at Walmart
Other notable deals of the day
- Take 25-60% off select video games [Get it at Best Buy]
- Get 31% off Samsung's elegant Frame 4K smart TV [Get it on Amazon]
- Get up to 60% off outerwear and more from The North Face [Get it at The North Face]