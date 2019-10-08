The Best Monday Deals: Discounted Camping Gear, Beats Headphones, Jackets, and More

We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work.
We may not be able to do anything about the fact that it’s already Monday again, but we can at least help you gently ease into the week by tempting you with a few solid sales from some of our favorite brands and sites.
In today’s Daily Deals, we’ve tracked down big discounts on a variety of camping gear from Outbound, the cheapest price ever on Beats PowerBeats Pro workout headphones, Marshall Bluetooth speakers, and more. You'll want to move quick, though, because these won’t be around for long.
Get up to 30% off select outdoor gear from Outbound
If you have your sights set on some cold-weather camping this year (or want to stock up on gear for next summer), now’s your chance to snag some notable discounts on a few outdoor overnight essentials. Amazon has slashed prices by up to 30% on a selection of great gear from the brand Outbound, including everything from air mattresses and coolers to sleeping bags and tents.
Get it on Amazon
Get 20% off Beats PowerBeats Pro wireless workout headphones
Need a new pair of durable and great-sounding headphones to power through your sweaty sessions at the gym or morning run? The top-of-the-line Beats PowerBeats Pro wireless headphones -- which are among our favorite on the market -- are on sale today only for the lowest price we’ve ever seen: $200. That’s 20% cheaper than their typical $250 price tag.
Get it on Amazon
Other notable deals of the day
- Get 70% off the Nova Series insulated jacket [Get it at Huckberry]
- Get $100 off Marshall’s Kilburn portable Bluetooth speaker [Get it at Best Buy]
- Get 35% off the FoodSaver vacuum sealer for meats, cheeses, and more [Get it on Amazon]
- Get up to 30% off men’s grooming and beauty products from Urban Outfitters [Get it at Urban Outfitters]
- Get 30% off Arc’teryx’s Alpha SV Jacket [Get it at Backcountry]
- Get 35% off Ecovacs Deebot Alexa-enabled robot vacuum [Get it on Woot]