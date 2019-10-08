The Best Monday Deals: Discounted Camping Gear, Beats Headphones, Jackets, and More

Thrillist
We may not be able to do anything about the fact that it’s already Monday again, but we can at least help you gently ease into the week by tempting you with a few solid sales from some of our favorite brands and sites. 

In today’s Daily Deals, we’ve tracked down big discounts on a variety of camping gear from Outbound, the cheapest price ever on Beats PowerBeats Pro workout headphones, Marshall Bluetooth speakers, and more. You'll want to move quick, though, because these won’t be around for long.

Get up to 30% off select outdoor gear from Outbound

If you have your sights set on some cold-weather camping this year (or want to stock up on gear for next summer), now’s your chance to snag some notable discounts on a few outdoor overnight essentials. Amazon has slashed prices by up to 30% on a selection of great gear from the brand Outbound, including everything from air mattresses and coolers to sleeping bags and tents.
Get it on Amazon

Get 20% off Beats PowerBeats Pro wireless workout headphones

Need a new pair of durable and great-sounding headphones to power through your sweaty sessions at the gym or morning run? The top-of-the-line Beats PowerBeats Pro wireless headphones -- which are among our favorite on the market -- are on sale today only for the lowest price we’ve ever seen: $200. That’s 20% cheaper than their typical $250 price tag.
Get it on Amazon

